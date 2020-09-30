 FCC goes ahead with 4.9GHz lease plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC goes ahead with 4.9GHz lease plan

30 SEP 2020

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved an order allowing states to lease out spectrum in the 4.9GHz band to wireless and utility companies, despite apprehension from public safety users about potential interference.

At issue is a 50MHz chunk of spectrum from 4940MHz to 4990MHz, which was reserved for public safety services in 2002.

FCC officials pitched the plan as a way to enable greater usage of the spectrum, noting only 3.5 per cent of eligible public safety licensees were actually using it, and those which do are mostly in big cities.

Public safety groups including the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) expressed concerns about interference from new users and the possibility of losing access to the spectrum.

But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai insisted the new rules would protect incumbents while allowing states to put the band to “its highest and best uses” through deals with broadband, utility and critical infrastructure providers.

He added some equipment already in use by wireless ISPs “may be easily tunable for 4.9GHz frequencies”, enabling rapid deployments in rural and underserved areas.

Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) VP of policy Louis Peraertz backed the FCC, stating leasing will “streamline use of the vastly underutilised band”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Australia earmarks $21M to fast-track 5G services

Trump targets FCC shake-up

Experts warn of open RAN fragmentation

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association