 FCC gives its blessing to T-Mobile, Sprint marriage - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC gives its blessing to T-Mobile, Sprint marriage

06 NOV 2019

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued formal approval for T-Mobile US and Sprint’s proposed merger, confirming it would green light the deal despite opposition from two of its five members.

In a statement, chairman Ajit Pai said the regulator had concluded the deal offered several benefits following a review lasting more than a year. Specifically, the FCC expects the merger to advance US leadership in 5G, help close the broadband gap in rural areas and increase competition.

He noted structural remedies put in place by the FCC would address competitive and pricing concerns.

The announcement of its formal approval followed a vote last month in which commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks objected to the deal.

In a fresh statement, Rosenworcel again blasted the decision, branding the merger “blatantly anticompetitive” and claiming it will “end a golden age in wireless that helped bring to market lower prices and more innovative services”.

Rosenworcel and Starks were among a number of politicians and critics which pressed the FCC to delay its vote to give the public time to comment on conditions imposed by the regulator and the Department of Justice in exchange for approval.

Sprint and T-Mobile still face a lawsuit from 16 attorney generals aiming to block the deal: a court case is due to begin on 9 December.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Repayment fees, user declines pull Sprint into the red

FCC flags progress on 5G mid-band spectrum moves

Interview: Sprint Business

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association