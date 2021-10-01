 FCC continues spam call crackdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC continues spam call crackdown

01 OCT 2021

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed stringent authentication requirements for calls to US numbers originating outside the country, its latest move to tackle robocalls.

Under the plan, mobile gateway providers will be required to implement STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication, a system the FCC has long pressed US operators to deploy.

In a statement, the FCC claimed the rule will reduce the incidence of “robocalls using illegally spoofed caller ID information before those calls reach their subscribers”.

It noted challenges inherent in eliminating robocalls originating outside the US, since the FCC does not have a direct way to reach the service providers involved.

In addition to calling for gateways to block suspect calls, the plan also requires them to detail procedures for doing so.

The FCC claimed it already forced some gateway providers to stop robocalls, but explained there is more to do because unwanted calls remain the top complaint it receives from consumers.

Its plan is open for comments, with a vote to take place at a later date.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

FCC advances Huawei, ZTE replacement plan

NY state tops FCC homework gap funding round

AT&T, Verizon target digital inclusion

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association