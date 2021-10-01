FCC continues spam call crackdown

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) proposed stringent authentication requirements for calls to US numbers originating outside the country, its latest move to tackle robocalls.

Under the plan, mobile gateway providers will be required to implement STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication, a system the FCC has long pressed US operators to deploy.

In a statement, the FCC claimed the rule will reduce the incidence of “robocalls using illegally spoofed caller ID information before those calls reach their subscribers”.

It noted challenges inherent in eliminating robocalls originating outside the US, since the FCC does not have a direct way to reach the service providers involved.

In addition to calling for gateways to block suspect calls, the plan also requires them to detail procedures for doing so.

The FCC claimed it already forced some gateway providers to stop robocalls, but explained there is more to do because unwanted calls remain the top complaint it receives from consumers.

Its plan is open for comments, with a vote to take place at a later date.