English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC commissioner issues merger warning

27 SEP 2017

Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel (pictured) this week warned Sprint and T-Mobile US will have a lot of questions to answer regarding any potential merger agreement they come to.

In what was widely viewed as a positive for the pair’s merger talks, the FCC’s 20th Mobile Wireless Competition Report declared the US wireless market to be sufficiently competitive for the first time since 2009. However, Rosenworcel and fellow Democratic Commissioner Mignon Clyburn blasted the report’s findings and said the commission could not afford to stick its “head in the sand” with such a consolidation waiting in the wings.

“While this report celebrates the presence of four nationwide wireless providers, let’s be mindful that a transaction may soon be announced that seeks to combine two of these four,” Rosenworcel said in comments delivered ahead of a dissenting vote.

“Any transaction before us will require someone to explain how consumers will benefit, how prices will not rise, and how innovation will not dissipate in the face of so much more industry concentration. Someone will also need to explain how having fewer potential big bidders in upcoming spectrum auctions will not render us substantially less powerful. Those are questions that hover over this report and we should not ignore them.”

Though analysts have indicated the current presidential administration in the US is more favourable to big merger deals, MoffettNathanson placed the odds of approval for a Sprint T-Mobile merger at 50:50.

Any deal would face anti-trust scrutiny from the Department of Justice and a competition review from the FCC.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai notably distanced himself from former chairman Tom Wheeler’s opinions about the number of players necessary in a competitive market. Speaking after Tuesday’s FCC meeting, Pai told the press: “the Wireless Competition Report simply outlines the facts regarding the market and we make no opinion as to the optimal number of carriers within that marketplace”.

Pai added he takes no “preexisting view as to what the optimal market structure is”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sprint, T-Mobile could build a “monster” network

T-Mobile enhances Midwest footprint with Iowa buy

Sprint’s Ottendorfer hails 2.5GHz an “ongoing differentiator”
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association