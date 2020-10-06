 FCC chief shakes off net neutrality concerns - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC chief shakes off net neutrality concerns

06 OCT 2020

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai defended the regulator’s 2017 order repealing net neutrality protections, arguing no changes to its policy are needed to address concerns raised by a court last year.

A US appeals court upheld the majority of the FCC’s order in an October 2019 ruling, but instructed it to tackle issues related to the move’s impact on public safety communications, utility pole access and funding for the Lifeline broadband subsidy programme, finding it failed to do so previously.

Accordingly, the FCC opened a public consultation on the matter in February.

Pai said in a blog after reviewing “the input received, the law and the facts”, he is “confident” the regulator’s existing framework already “appropriately and adequately addresses each issue”. He added the commission will vote later this month on a proposal reaffirming its 2017 order and explaining how it applies to each of the points raised by the court.

Commission Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement slammed Pai’s proposal as “crazy”, arguing “instead of taking this opportunity to right what this agency got wrong, we are going to double down on our mistake”.

The measure is likely to pass despite Rosenworcel’s objection: Pai’s political party holds a 3-2 majority on the five-member commission.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

FCC fends off bid to slow Wi-Fi spectrum move

FCC goes ahead with 4.9GHz lease plan

Trump targets FCC shake-up

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association