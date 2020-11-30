 FCC chief Pai plans departure - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC chief Pai plans departure

30 NOV 2020

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai (pictured) set plans to step down on 20 January, clearing the way for President-elect Joe Biden to select a new agency chief.

FCC chairs typically depart voluntarily when the presidency changes hands.

In a statement, Pai said serving on the Commission had been “the honour of a lifetime”. He highlighted FCC’s execution of a “strong and broad agenda” focused on “closing the digital divide; promoting innovation and competition, from 5G on the ground to broadband from space; protecting consumers; and advancing public safety”.

The body had “not shied away from making tough choices”, he argued.

Pai was appointed to the Commission in May 2012, and named chairman by President Donald Trump in January 2017.

Key developments under Pai’s leadership include a controversial repeal of net neutrality in 2017 and approval of the merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint in 2019.

He also oversaw implementation of the FCC’s 5G FAST plan, pushing to streamline infrastructure regulations and make more spectrum available for 5G deployments through auctions covering 3.5GHz, 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz, 37GHz, 39GHz and 47GHz bands.

Pai’s departure could leave Biden with two seats to fill on the five-member Commission, if Trump’s pick to replace outgoing Commissioner Michael O’Rielly is not approved by Congress before the end of his presidency.

Members of Biden’s Democrat party hold a majority of two-to-one among the remaining three Commission members.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Top US players prep for lucrative C-Band auction

Dish fights for $3B AWS-3 licences

Trump FCC pick plays down national 5G talk

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association