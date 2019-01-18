 FCC bid to postpone net neutrality challenge thwarted - Mobile World Live
Home

FCC bid to postpone net neutrality challenge thwarted

18 JAN 2019

A lawsuit against the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) which aims to reinstate net neutrality regulations will head to trial on 1 February as scheduled, after a court denied a motion by the agency to delay the proceeding.

The Commission earlier this week asked the court to push back the start of arguments in the case, citing an ongoing shutdown of federal government operations which has halted most business at the FCC. However, the three-judge panel which is set to hear the case rejected the request.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, who has advocated for reinstatement of net neutrality rules, revealed the news on Twitter.

The case consolidates complaints from dozens of parties seeking to reinstate net neutrality protections repealed by the FCC in December 2017. Among them are 22 state attorneys general, tech companies including Mozilla and Vimeo, and consumer advocate groups Public Knowledge and the Open Technology Institute at New America.

Prior to being scrapped, the rules prohibited ISPs from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering faster access to companies that paid for it. Petitioners in the case have argued the absence of such regulations will harm consumers.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

