 FCC adds Kaspersky, China telecoms to threat list - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC adds Kaspersky, China telecoms to threat list

25 MAR 2022

US regulator the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday (25 March) added Moscow-headquartered Kaspersky, China Telecom (Americas) Corp and China Mobile International USA to its list of communications equipment and services that have been deemed a threat to national security.

Last year, for the first time, the FCC published a list of communications equipment and services companies that it said posed an unacceptable risk to national security, including Huawei, ZTE, and three additional Chinese vendors.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the FCC has been working closely with its national security partners to review and update the list, which is commonly referred to as the covered list.

“Today’s action is the latest in the FCC’s ongoing efforts, as part of the greater whole-of-government approach, to strengthen America’s communications networks against national security threats, including examining the foreign ownership of telecommunications companies providing service in the United States and revoking the authorisation to operate where necessary,” stated Rosenworcel.

A 2019 law, the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, requires the FCC to publish and maintain a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of US persons.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

FCC, NTIA name representatives for spectrum tie-up

FCC targets VoIP duo over spam call failings

NTIA, FCC commit to spectrum management changes

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association