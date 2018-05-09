Facebook reshuffles executive pack

Facebook implemented a management shake-up in a move to integrate major acquisitions Instragram and WhatsApp more closely, while also launching a new division focusing on emerging technologies.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported the reshuffle had been communicated internally and implemented with immediate effect.

In one of the most significant shake-ups, chief product officer Chris Cox of the flagship Facebook service will now also be in charge of Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, in what appears to be a move to marry the four services more closely together.

The reshuffle doesn’t affect the role of current COO Sheryl Sandberg or CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but more than 12 executives will either change roles or take on additional responsibilities.

As part of a division restructure, WSJ said Facebook’s product and engineering unit will be split into three areas, including one focused on emerging technologies such as Blockchain.

Blockchain is the foundation for cryptocurrencies and the technology has been touted as useful for a number of other applications including digital identity and online payments.

David Marcus, who headed Messenger for four years, will now work on using Blockchain across Facebook.

In other major executive shake-ups, two long-time Facebook executives will be placed in key positions at WhatsApp and Instagram. Chris Daniels, who joined the company in 2011, is taking over WhatsApp after co-founder Jan Koum said he was stepping down last week: Adam Mosseri, who runs Facebook news feed and has spent a decade at the company, will move over to Instagram.

CTO Mike Schroepfer and VP of growth Javier Olivan will oversee two other consolidated divisions: new platforms and infrastructure; and another for centralised services including Facebook’s advertising system.