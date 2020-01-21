 Facebook makes major commitment to UK - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook makes major commitment to UK

21 JAN 2020

Facebook plans to hire 1,000 people in the UK this year, as it looks to boost efforts in removing harmful online content from its platforms, a representative told Mobile World Live.

The move is due to be announced today (21 January) by Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg. The company said the appointments will take total staff numbers in the UK to more than 4,000, adding to the nation’s status as its largest engineering hub outside its domestic US market.

Additional staff will be deployed at Facebook’s three locations in London. More than half of the new roles will focus on software engineering, product design, data science, and product development. The social media giant will also hire people for its teams involved in AI, AR and VR, and engineering infrastructure.

The company said a large pile of the job offerings will aim to expand its unit dedicated to building tools to detect and remove harmful content from Facebook’s platforms, including its core business, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp services.

As part of its expansion plans, Facebook will construct new office space across two buildings in London with capacity for 6,000 workstations. The first is expected to open in late 2021.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the announcement, stating it was “great news Facebook plans to create a thousand more jobs in London – yet another sign of the strength of our dynamic tech sector”.

“We are committed to making the UK the safest place in the world to be online, alongside being one of the best places for technology companies to be based”, he added.

The social media giant’s move could be seen as an effort to rebuild its reputation in the country after the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018, which revealed the political consulting company had obtained user data from Facebook to build software that could influence voters’ choices in elections.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Vodafone pulls out of Facebook currency play

Facebook, experts press for national US privacy rules

CTA, Trump push for tech skills training

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association