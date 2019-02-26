Facebook expects innovation to boost global ambitions - Mobile World Live

Nicola Mendelsohn, VP of EMEA at Facebook, expects ongoing technological innovation to help it further develop its platforms as a place to do business internationally.

At the 4YFN event, Mendelsohn was interviewed by Rosa Tous, VP of international jewellery company Tous, which uses Instagram as a promotional tool. Mendelsohn pointed out the extent to which Facebook’s platforms have developed in recent years to support businesses.

“When I started at Facebook six years ago [the company] had just bought Instagram, where there were 10 or 12 people,” said Mendelsohn.

“Since then we have added Oculus [a virtual reality tool]…and Instagram has changed beyond recognition.”

The pace of change is unlikely to slow down, especially as more than 80 million businesses use Facebook to promote their services.

“We launched shopping on Instagram a year ago and it’s still evolving,” said Mendelsohn.

Among the technologies that Mendelsohn believes will help businesses of all sizes develop sales are VR and AR. She pointed out that brands like Ikea are already using augmented reality to help shoppers’ picture what furniture will look like in a room before they make a purchase.

And artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to play an important role in helping customers make informed choices.

For example, said Mendelsohn, Lego developed a messenger bot to help shoppers choose presents in the run up to Christmas based on information about the age and interests of the person for whom they were buying a gift.