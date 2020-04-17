 Facebook details path forward for Libra project - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook details path forward for Libra project

17 APR 2020

Facebook outlined a revamp for its planned Libra cryptocurrency project, scaling-back its initial vision for initiative in a bid to appease global regulators.

The move confirms a Bloomberg report last month, which speculated about an overhaul, in light of the regulatory backlash Facebook faced since unveiling Libra in June 2019.

In a statement, Facebook specified a “path forward” for Libra, with an updated strategy which will see the play run more akin to a traditional payments network by offering digital versions of currencies already on the market, dubbed “stablecoins”, backed by their cash value.

It also plans to support digital currencies launched by banks and it will marry blockchain technology with accepted regulatory frameworks.

In light of its changes, Libra’s governing body the Libra Association started a process to formally apply for a licence with the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority in Switzerland. The licensing process will have input from central banks and other financial regulatory supervisors around the world.

The company, which had originally aimed to launch the platform early this year, will now look to rollout at the back end.

Backlash
Facebook faced scrutiny US and European regulators about its initial plans for Libra, which proposed using cryptocurrency in place of traditional money transfers to slash remittance costs and promote global financial inclusion. Regulators argued digital currencies must be fully investigated before launching, due to concerns around money laundering and impact to monetary stability.

To address money laundering concerns, Facebook added it would establish a financial intelligence unit to vet those using the system.

Regulatory scrutiny led to high-profile backers, including Vodafone Group, Visa and Mastercard, among others, pulling their support for the project.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Facebook trials Apple Watch messaging app

Blog: How safe are social apps for children?

Facebook ad revenue falls victim to Covid-19
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association