 Facebook completes metamorphosis - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook completes metamorphosis

29 OCT 2021

Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta as part of a move to expand its presence beyond social media by creating a so-called metaverse.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg (pictured) explained in a letter Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram services will retain their names, but focus on creating the new initiative.

“From now on, we will be metaverse-first, not Facebook-first. That means that over time you won’t need a Facebook account to use our other services”, Zuckerberg explained.

Meta will allow people to share “immersive experiences”, with Zuckerberg citing holograms as an example.

He tipped greater use of AR and VR devices, while noting mobile phones and PCs would still have a role.

Meta hopes to bring 1 billion people into the metaverse in the next ten years.

In a separate statement, Meta explained its corporate structure will not change but earnings reports would be split by social media services and reality laboratories beginning in the current quarter.

Nitesh Patel, director of wireless media strategies at Strategy Analytics, told Mobile World Live the move is “pragmatic and visionary”, as Zuckerberg will be able to focus on building “future value” through VR, AR and its existing services.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

Los problemas de Facebook no afectan a su crecimiento

Facebook growth unabated by headwinds

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association