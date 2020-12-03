 Facebook claims cell coverage breakthrough - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook claims cell coverage breakthrough

03 DEC 2020

Facebook detailed work on a prototype base station capable of covering a larger area than traditional macro sites, pitching it as a cost effective way to boost rural access.

In a blog, Facebook communications systems lead Abhishek Tiwari said SuperCell is designed to be mounted on towers up to 250 metres high and uses high-gain, narrow-sector antennas to increase “mobile data coverage range and capacity”.

Testing showed a single SuperCell can provide mobile data to an area up to 65-times larger than a traditional rural macro base station mounted on a 30-metre tower in the same environment. In trials, the system delivered two-way voice and video call traffic to a range of 38km, with data rates of up to 7.8Mb/s in the downlink and 1.2Mb/s up over 40km.

Facebook estimated each SuperCell could replace 15 to 25 traditional macrocells or “hundreds” of small cells, providing coverage to the same number of people with a 33 per cent lower total cost of ownership.

While the company doesn’t believe “there’s a silver bullet for connecting the world”, Tiwari said the system could make a substantial impact in certain rural areas, particularly sub-Saharan Africa.

He added tech giant isn’t planning to manufacture the SuperCell itself, instead hoping its trials will “provide a playbook for the telecom industry to bring the technology to market and help expand mobile coverage in rural areas in a way that is sustainable and cost-effective”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Australia earmarks $10M to boost tower resilience

ITU calls for rural coverage action

Apple, Facebook enter war of words over privacy
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association