 Facebook chief promises privacy overhaul - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Facebook chief promises privacy overhaul

07 MAR 2019

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (pictured) laid out an ambitious plan to rebuild the social media network with a focus on privacy, as regulators in the US and Europe dig in to its data collection practices.

In a lengthy post, Zuckerberg flagged encryption, reduced data permanence and secure data storage as key pillars of the new strategy.

“I believe the future of communication will increasingly shift to private, encrypted services where people can be confident what they say to each other stays secure, and their messages and content won’t stick around forever. This is the future I hope we will help bring about.”

Pillars of privacy
In addition to previously announced plans to extend WhatsApp-style encryption to Messenger and Instagram, Zuckerberg outlined plans to add more avenues for private interactions with friends, groups and businesses.

He also said Facebook is exploring a new model in which content will expire or be archived automatically after a set period of time: “People want to know that what they share won’t come back to hurt them later”, he wrote.

The CEO added it “makes sense” to collect less personal data from the outset and limit how long the company stores messaging metadata, which is used to inform spam and safety systems. Facebook will also continue to be careful about where it builds data centres, noting it will steer clear of countries with a track record of violating human rights including privacy and freedom of expression.

Perils
Zuckerberg acknowledged the moves won’t come without risks.

For instance, he noted encryption can protect the privacy of people with ill intentions as well as good, and said Facebook has a responsibility to work with security forces to prevent illegal activity. To achieve this in an encrypted environment, he noted the company is working to halt malicious use of the platform “by detecting patterns of activity” among other approaches.

While the decision to take care over the location of data centres may lead to Facebook being blocked in some countries, “that’s a trade-off we’re willing to make”.

PR
Critics alleged the company is simply playing for time as regulators close in.

Facebook has been under increased scrutiny since news of the Cambridge Analytica data breach broke in March 2018, with condemnations of its data collection and privacy practices from officials in both the UK and Germany.

The company also faces trouble at home, as it reportedly negotiates a multi-billion dollar fine with the US Federal Trade Commission related to the 2018 breach.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

ACMA backs call for digital platform regulator

FTC mulls massive fine for Facebook breach

Google launches encryption tool for budget phones
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association