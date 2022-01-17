 FAA clears some landings near 5G - Mobile World Live
Home

FAA clears some landings near 5G

17 JAN 2022
plane

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared certain Boeing and Airbus aircraft to conduct low-visibility landings near new 5G signals, reducing the chance forthcoming launches in C-Band spectrum will cause widespread flight delays.

The agency estimated 45 per cent of the commercial aircraft fleet in the US is now approved for low-visibility landings near 5G, adding it expects to issue more approvals in the coming days.

Verizon and AT&T are set to activate 5G in C-Band spectrum on 19 January after twice delaying due to concerns the signals will interfere with aircraft altimeters.

The FAA stated it has approved two specific altimeter models for use near 5G signals. It previously identified 88 US airports at risk of interference. The new approvals will open runways for low-visibility landings at 48 of them, while AT&T and Verizon previously agreed to turn off 5G transmitters near 50 airports for six months.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

