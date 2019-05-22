 Experts tip 5G to drive renewed operator relevance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Experts tip 5G to drive renewed operator relevance

22 MAY 2019

LIVE FROM WEMEET EUROPE 2019, CASCAIS, PORTUGAL: Industry executives took a bullish view of the potential of 5G, although the flexibility offered by next-generation networks will be accompanied by new complexity in business models.

Mange Kumarasamy, telemetry CMO for Canadian operator Telus (pictured, second from left), was clear on the industry’s need for 5G: “We don’t want to get hit by a train. There are going to be disruptors, and if we don’t work together with partners and build solutions, then we’re going to be left behind,” he warned.

“We as a service provider now, what do we do? We sell smartphones and we’re trying to get into the IoT market. With 5G and the evolution of IoT, what are we going to be selling? We could be selling so many different product lines, because everything is going to be connected. So having 5G and having those slices, so we can cater to different products and different service quality, it’s going to be the key to success,” he said.

Network slicing, the ability to segment a network to meet specific requirements around, for example, quality of service or speed, was identified as a key weapon in an operator’s 5G armoury.

Kumarasamy noted: “It will let us get into different markets using one network. People might think because of all the over-the-top services, it’s going to be all you can eat plans. But the slicing opens up a whole new set of scenarios.”

Carlos Marques, head of product marketing at WeDo Technologies (pictured, far right), noted 5G will provide the platform on which innovation can happen. “If you want to move to a digital society, you need the speed, the reliability, the scalability that 5G will deliver.”

Bigger part to play
While a similar thing can be said about 4G, where operators have largely been cut out of more lucrative parts of the value chain, the executive said with 5G there is room for operators to play a more strategic role.

“When you start to look at the new business models, and you take advantage of delivering slices which can be monetised because of the quality of experience and SLAs, and you have this new platform which will bring on developers to design their solutions, and you combine all of this, you have a lot to monetise,” he said.

Antonio Vanni, VP and executive programme director at Ericsson (pictured, second from right), said 5G will address two key crunch points operators face today: “We can actually do the new business models in an economic fashion, and we can simplify and contain the complexity of the network through automation.”

While operators may not see a clear case for 5G investments, Vanni warned that by not adopting the technology, “you will find the economies of scale are against you”.

“You’ll find you have a sledgehammer, while other guys in this fight have a machine gun.”

With the executives noting 5G will result in operators needing to work in a partner-driven ecosystem, rather than delivering services on their own (or being cut out of the value chain) this creates new demands on their business systems.

Marques said: “With new pricing models, you have new data that needs to be collected, you have new value chain of partners who sit on top of the 5G networks with SLAs, and there is real time provisioning. With small margins, you don’t want to throw it all away with one mistake.”

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Telus tests MobiledgeX tech

Ericsson tackles 5G consumer concerns

Swiss cities gain 5G as Swisscom flicks switch

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association