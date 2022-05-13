 Expert cautions 6G boosts may be hard to find - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Expert cautions 6G boosts may be hard to find

13 MAY 2022

LIVE FROM SAMSUNG 6G FORUM: Jeffrey Andrews, professor at the University of Texas at Austin and director of its 6G programme, argued situational awareness will be key to defining aspects of many of the technology’s applications, in addition to high data rates and connectivity.

In a presentation, Andrews (pictured, left) noted emerging 5G applications including autonomous vehicles and robots require situational awareness going beyond what they can sense alone.

“Although driverless cars are built to be autonomous, they don’t really work right unless they can see things and know about things outside of their own field of vision. Otherwise, they’ll have to drive too slowly, too conservatively.”

Andrews said the push behind 6G is driven by increasingly data-hungry use cases, citing projections mobile network traffic will increase by up to 50-times by 2030.

Sharing
He highlighted cost control as another major research theme, noting denser base station deployments would likely require an unprecedented amount of sharing and cooperation, and reuse of infrastructure across different operators.

Andrews cautioned it could be hard to squeeze out better performance in many areas of 6G than current 5G networks, noting the latter technology’s physical layer was developed over decades and the industry was already at an advanced stage on theoretical and implementation pathways.

Andrews believes machine learning will boost site-specific learning and design, with much of his research focused on improving beam management.

He noted deep learning is a powerful tool for wireless development, but it’s not a panacea, adding learning when and how to use it is a major research challenge for the next decade.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Mobile industry prioritises sustainability in 6G push

Nokia upgrades Tokyo 5G technology hub

Rakuten calls for operator 5G strategy overhaul

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association