 Ex Synchronoss boss joins software company board - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ex Synchronoss boss joins software company board

13 DEC 2021

Telecoms veteran Glenn Lurie (pictured) joined the board of advisers at mobile software company OnePin, adding to numerous positions he has taken on since his departure as CEO and president of Synchronoss Technologies in 2020.

Lurie brings 30-years experience in the industry to US-based OnePin, adding the role to a position as venture partner at Stormbreaker Ventures and board  memberships at Avis Budget Group, Pivotal Commware, Teal Communications and Blue Link Wireless.

In March, Lurie also joined infrastructure provider FiberLight’s advisery board.

Lurie resigned as the boss of Synchronoss following allegations of personal misconduct. He previously spent two decades at AT&T, which included a stint as president and CEO of its mobility and consumer operations between 2014 and 2017.

During his time at AT&T, he was crucial in securing an exclusive deal with Apple for its first iPhone.

Commenting on the role at OnePin, Lurie said the company had “grown and pivoted in the mobile space to remain relevant” and its technologies create seamless experiences across any type of device.

“I can clearly see how the company’s strategy and innovations will shape the future of mobile,” he said.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Synchronoss backs cloud, RCS to return to black

Synchronoss confirms Miller as permanent chief

Synchronoss CEO resigns over misconduct allegations

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association