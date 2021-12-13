Ex Synchronoss boss joins software company board

Telecoms veteran Glenn Lurie (pictured) joined the board of advisers at mobile software company OnePin, adding to numerous positions he has taken on since his departure as CEO and president of Synchronoss Technologies in 2020.

Lurie brings 30-years experience in the industry to US-based OnePin, adding the role to a position as venture partner at Stormbreaker Ventures and board memberships at Avis Budget Group, Pivotal Commware, Teal Communications and Blue Link Wireless.

In March, Lurie also joined infrastructure provider FiberLight’s advisery board.

Lurie resigned as the boss of Synchronoss following allegations of personal misconduct. He previously spent two decades at AT&T, which included a stint as president and CEO of its mobility and consumer operations between 2014 and 2017.

During his time at AT&T, he was crucial in securing an exclusive deal with Apple for its first iPhone.

Commenting on the role at OnePin, Lurie said the company had “grown and pivoted in the mobile space to remain relevant” and its technologies create seamless experiences across any type of device.

“I can clearly see how the company’s strategy and innovations will shape the future of mobile,” he said.