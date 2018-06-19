English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Ex Sony Ericsson boss named TDC chair

19 JUN 2018

Danish operator TDC appointed industry veteran Bert Nordberg (pictured) as its new chairman, effective from 1 August 2018.

Nordberg holds more than 25 years’ experience in the IT and telecoms sectors, which includes a long stint at Ericsson where he was president and CEO of handset maker Sony Ericsson between 2009 and 2012. He was then named on BlackBerry’s board in 2013.

His appointment comes as TDC prepares for a new era after shareholders accepted a takeover from Australian financial group Macquarie Group and a consortium of Danish pension funds earlier this year.

In May, the company announced CEO Pernille Erenbjerg would stand down as a result of the takeover, but she is set to continue at the company until the end of the year. Mike Parton was appointed as chairman on an interim basis at the time and, once Nordberg assumes the role, Parton will take on the position of vice chairman.

Nordberg said in a statement he had been “closely observing the developments around TDC” and is “convinced” by the strategy outlined by shareholders.

“I am excited to get started and look forward to working in partnership with Mike Parton and the rest of the board to apply my experience to the implementation of this new direction for TDC,” he added.

Also announced, Ulrik Dan Weuder will also step down from his position on the board when Nordberg joins. The rest of the TDC board remains unchanged.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

TCL plays up security in BlackBerry Key2

TDC boss to stand down following strategy shift

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association