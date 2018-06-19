Ex Sony Ericsson boss named TDC chair

Danish operator TDC appointed industry veteran Bert Nordberg (pictured) as its new chairman, effective from 1 August 2018.

Nordberg holds more than 25 years’ experience in the IT and telecoms sectors, which includes a long stint at Ericsson where he was president and CEO of handset maker Sony Ericsson between 2009 and 2012. He was then named on BlackBerry’s board in 2013.

His appointment comes as TDC prepares for a new era after shareholders accepted a takeover from Australian financial group Macquarie Group and a consortium of Danish pension funds earlier this year.

In May, the company announced CEO Pernille Erenbjerg would stand down as a result of the takeover, but she is set to continue at the company until the end of the year. Mike Parton was appointed as chairman on an interim basis at the time and, once Nordberg assumes the role, Parton will take on the position of vice chairman.

Nordberg said in a statement he had been “closely observing the developments around TDC” and is “convinced” by the strategy outlined by shareholders.

“I am excited to get started and look forward to working in partnership with Mike Parton and the rest of the board to apply my experience to the implementation of this new direction for TDC,” he added.

Also announced, Ulrik Dan Weuder will also step down from his position on the board when Nordberg joins. The rest of the TDC board remains unchanged.