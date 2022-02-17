 Ex Google CEO Schmidt blasts US 5G efforts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ex Google CEO Schmidt blasts US 5G efforts

17 FEB 2022
5G

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt pulled no punches in withering criticism of US 5G efforts compared with China, blasting government procrastination and warning future ownership of the technology hung in the balance in an opinion article for The Wall Street Journal.

In the piece, Schmidt and Graham Allison, a professor of government at Harvard, blasted government wavering they argued had left the US lagging China in deploying 5G infrastructure.

They warned President Joe Biden’s administration 5G should be a “national priority” to prevent its national rival from owning the future of the technology, arguing the US currently lagged in “almost every dimension” compared with China and other nations.

Deployment of 100,000 5G base stations by the US is dwarfed by more than 1 million installed in China.

Additionally, countries including Japan are more fibre rich than the US, making it harder for mobile operators to deploy small cells.

Schmidt and Allison noted China had spent $50 billion on 5G infrastructure and was on track to invest an additional $100 billion over the next five years.

In contrast, US emerging technology funding plans contained in legislation dubbed the Innovation and Competition Act would authorise $1.5 billion for building 5G networks until 2026.

Schmidt and Allison said the “pathetic” performance by the US in 5G was a sign of the country’s larger failure to keep up with China on other strategically-important technologies including AI, green energy and high-tech manufacturing.

They predicted China would outstrip US semiconductor production by 2030.

Service
The pair also took aim at 5G data rates, claiming an average of 75Mb/s in the US compared with 400Mb/s for urban users in China.

A lack of low-latency 5G could have a knock-on effect on development and deployment of new services and applications including autonomous vehicles, VR and metaverses, they warned.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

SKT profit drops

KT profit jumps 10-fold

NEC sets up RAN provider acquisition
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association