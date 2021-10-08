 Eutelsat continues Europe march with DT deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Eutelsat continues Europe march with DT deal

08 OCT 2021

Satellite company Eutelsat struck an agreement with Deutsche Telekom covering high-speed connectivity distribution in Germany, adding to a number of deals it secured with major European operators in the past few years.

Starting from the year-end, Deutsche Telekom will commercialise the Eutelsat Konnect satellite to bring broadband internet of up to 100Mb/s in remote German areas with limited internet connection.

Under the deal, the pair will also discuss options for future expansion of the tie-up with the potential for the operator to offer services using Eutelsat’s current and future infrastructure.

Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat have also partnered in a pilot to deploy connectivity in Heimerzheim, a city largely affected in flooding which impacted a number of European countries earlier this year. As part of the move, satellite connection was used to provide WLAN coverage for an information point with free internet.

Eutelsat’s Konnect satellite sports a capacity of 75Gbps and is claimed to be able to cover the whole territory of Germany, in addition to 14 other countries on the continent.

Eutelsat keeps marching on
The satellite company’s CEO Rodolphe Belmer said the deal showcased “the confidence” of major operators in its offer, and highlighted “the relevance of satellite as a cost-effective and reliable infrastructure”.

Eutelsat’s other major deals in Europe include a partnership covering Orange’s European markets struck in April 2018, and a deal for satellite ultra-broadband in Italy sealed with Telecom Italia in November 2020.

A few days ago, the provider increased its stake in UK-based OneWeb.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Eutelsat deepens bet in OneWeb

Eutelsat rejects Drahi takeover bid

KDDI selects Starlink for rural backhaul
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association