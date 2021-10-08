Eutelsat continues Europe march with DT deal

Satellite company Eutelsat struck an agreement with Deutsche Telekom covering high-speed connectivity distribution in Germany, adding to a number of deals it secured with major European operators in the past few years.

Starting from the year-end, Deutsche Telekom will commercialise the Eutelsat Konnect satellite to bring broadband internet of up to 100Mb/s in remote German areas with limited internet connection.

Under the deal, the pair will also discuss options for future expansion of the tie-up with the potential for the operator to offer services using Eutelsat’s current and future infrastructure.

Deutsche Telekom and Eutelsat have also partnered in a pilot to deploy connectivity in Heimerzheim, a city largely affected in flooding which impacted a number of European countries earlier this year. As part of the move, satellite connection was used to provide WLAN coverage for an information point with free internet.

Eutelsat’s Konnect satellite sports a capacity of 75Gbps and is claimed to be able to cover the whole territory of Germany, in addition to 14 other countries on the continent.

Eutelsat keeps marching on

The satellite company’s CEO Rodolphe Belmer said the deal showcased “the confidence” of major operators in its offer, and highlighted “the relevance of satellite as a cost-effective and reliable infrastructure”.

Eutelsat’s other major deals in Europe include a partnership covering Orange’s European markets struck in April 2018, and a deal for satellite ultra-broadband in Italy sealed with Telecom Italia in November 2020.

A few days ago, the provider increased its stake in UK-based OneWeb.