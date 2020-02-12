 Euskaltel targets Spain expansion with Virgin deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Euskaltel targets Spain expansion with Virgin deal

12 FEB 2020

Spanish operator Euskaltel struck an agreement with Virgin Group to use its brand across the country, a move designed to drive the regional company’s ambitions to become an established national player.

In a statement, Euskaltel said the agreement would help it expand into the 85 per cent of the Spanish market where it is not present today, helping customers in these regions to access its portfolio of quad-play services.

Euskaltel began its expansion journey in December 2019 when it struck a wholesale deal with Orange Spain to expand its presence beyond the north of the country. The company said the latest deal builds on the strategy, with the Virgin brand to sit alongside its three operations: Euskaltel, Telecable and R.

The company explained it aims to use Virgin as a national brand, given it had already established a reputation across the nation and in other Spanish speaking countries. It plans to continue operating the other three brands on a regional basis.

Jose Miguel Garcia, CEO of Euskaltel, said the Virgin deal would be a “major asset” as it looks to expand its business into the rest of Spain.

In its statement, Euskaltel said Virgin counts more than 15 million telecoms customers worldwide, in the UK, US, France, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and others.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Orange denies Euskaltel bid rumours

Virgin Group interested in buying Spain’s Yoigo – report

Virgin, Qualcomm fund new OneWeb satellite-based network

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association