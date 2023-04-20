 Europe tower market targeted in €1.2B stc move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Europe tower market targeted in €1.2B stc move

20 APR 2023

Saudi Arabia-based stc struck a deal worth €1.2 billion to acquire a portfolio of 4,800 towers from United Group, marking its infrastructure unit Tawal’s entrance into the European market.

The operator stated it will make the acquisition through Tawal, expanding the unit’s current portfolio of more than 16,000 towers spread across Saudi Arabia, into three European markets: Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia.

Payment for the assets will be made in cash, on a debt free basis, and it will look to maintain current relationships with operators in the countries upon completion.

As part of a 20-year master services agreement with United Group, Tawal stated it has also committed to deploy more than 2,000 additional shareable sites.

The United Group deal is subject to regulatory approval in Bulgaria and Slovenia, and Tawal’s operations in the continent will be branded as Tawal Europe, serving as a platform for further expansion.

Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc, added the deal with United Group marked a significant milestone in expanding its international footprint.

The operator’s move into the European tower market adds to a flurry of activity in recent times, with Vodafone Group and Deutsche Telekom striking deals to sell stakes in their units to investment companies.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

STC lands on Omnispace for 5G satellite play

STC snaps up Pakistani tower business

STC majority shareholder completes $3.2B share sale

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association