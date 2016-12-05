English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

EU wants to take Wi-Fi to the people

05 DEC 2016
Peter Pellegrini at the podium

EU member states backed a €120 million plan to provide free Wi-Fi in public spaces across Europe.

The fund, which will provide high-grade connectivity to over 6,000 communities, including many in areas with under-developed telecoms infrastructure, received the backing of the EU Telecoms Council meeting on Friday.

The WiFi4EU initiative was initially announced by EC President Jean-Claude Juncker in his State of the Union Address in September. During the speech, he described the scheme as an attempt to encourage local authorities to provide high-quality Wi-Fi access in major communal areas including parks, squares, public buildings and libraries.

Successful applicants will receive grants to install infrastructure offering minimum speeds of 30Mb/s in areas that attract people who would otherwise struggle to gain Internet access for cost or technical reasons.

Funding will be allocated to countries spread across the continent and must be applied for on a project-by-project basis.

During the debate, Peter Pellegrini (pictured), the Slovak Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and the Information Society, said: “This decision brings direct benefits to people and shows that Europe works for them.

“We should not lose sight of the need to bring high-speed internet, including public free of charge Wi-Fi connection, to areas whose inhabitants do not have adequate connection. We must look beyond the more developed regions and ensure that we deliver results to all our citizens.”

Commenting on the Council’s decision to back the plans, EU Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger, who leads the Digital Economy and Society strategy, added: “Connectivity is a key prerequisite for Europe’s digital future. It is time to make sure all Europeans, whether in the countryside or in cities, can get access to a quality internet connection. We are happy that the Member States have backed WiFi4EU so swiftly – it also shows the importance and real value of the initiative.”

Once the details of the initiative have gained approval from the European Parliament and get final sign-off from Member States, communities will have two years to apply for a share of the €120 million funding. The commission estimates the first call for applications will be made during the first half of 2017.

  • Jesus Asencio

    muy buena inversion para el wifi yelsitema computarizado

  • Jesus Asencio

    y el sistema digtal es muy importante para elsitemade inversion

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EU agency warns of mobile payment security fears

Europe moves ahead with spectrum plan

EC launches €500M broadband investment drive

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association