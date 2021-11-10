EU upholds antitrust case against Google

Google lost its first appeal of a European Union antitrust decision, leaving the search engine giant just one more chance to appeal the €2.42 billion fine.

Although the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg did not adjust the penalty, it did strike down part of the original decision by finding no evidence Google had harmed competition among search engines. The court upheld the finding that Google has limited competition by favouring its own comparison shopping service.

The antitrust action, which resulted from claims made by a UK shopping service called Foundem, could be helpful to other online retailers if they choose to take Google to court in the future.

Google has not disclosed whether it will exercise its option to appeal the case one more time.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager (pictured) has brought three separate actions against Google. She has launched a probe into the company’s advertising technology and has fined the Alphabet unit for allegedly pressuring Android device makers to favour the Google search engine.

In total, the EU has fined Google €8.25 billion for alleged antitrust violations, according to Reuters.

In a separate legal action settled this week, the UK Supreme Court rejected a class action lawsuit claiming Google had harmed iPhone users by collecting their data.