EU seeks 5G boost with 8-point plan

Representatives from EU member states and Norway signed-up to a range of measures intended to ensure the successful deployment of 5G across the region, including reaffirming spectrum policies and supporting associated technologies.

At a ministerial meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, all 28 member states and Norway – which is outside of the economic bloc – agreed an eight-point plan including steps to make spectrum available in a “timely and predictable manner” and provide “a predictable and legal framework for the granting and renewal of spectrum usage rights”.

However, a statement announcing the plan lacks detail on the specifics of allocation and does not touch on the thorny issue of licence length – the subject of a strongly-worded letter from operators distributed to ministers ahead of the meeting.

Other points agreed during the meeting include commitments to encourage 5G pioneers, strengthen spectrum management policies, preserve 5G interoperability, back small cell implementation, simplify fibre roll-out, and set up “strategic dialogue” both between individual member states and with vertical industries.

Unveiling the plan, Estonian minister for entrepreneurship and IT Urve Palo said: “This indicates that all member states are thinking about the future and are willing to boost connectivity and Europe’s digital competitiveness to the next level. 5G will allow faster internet connections across Europe and make it possible to develop new technologies.”