EU seeks 5G boost with 8-point plan

19 JUL 2017

Representatives from EU member states and Norway signed-up to a range of measures intended to ensure the successful deployment of 5G across the region, including reaffirming spectrum policies and supporting associated technologies.

At a ministerial meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, all 28 member states and Norway – which is outside of the economic bloc – agreed an eight-point plan including steps to make spectrum available in a “timely and predictable manner” and provide “a predictable and legal framework for the granting and renewal of spectrum usage rights”.

However, a statement announcing the plan lacks detail on the specifics of allocation and does not touch on the thorny issue of licence length – the subject of a strongly-worded letter from operators distributed to ministers ahead of the meeting.

Other points agreed during the meeting include commitments to encourage 5G pioneers, strengthen spectrum management policies, preserve 5G interoperability, back small cell implementation, simplify fibre roll-out, and set up “strategic dialogue” both between individual member states and with vertical industries.

Unveiling the plan, Estonian minister for entrepreneurship and IT Urve Palo said: “This indicates that all member states are thinking about the future and are willing to boost connectivity and Europe’s digital competitiveness to the next level. 5G will allow faster internet connections across Europe and make it possible to develop new technologies.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Blog: The challenge in presenting a 5G business case

German minister vows to put country at forefront of 5G

Transition towards 5G gains momentum
