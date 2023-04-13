 EU privacy body forms ChatGPT task force - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EU privacy body forms ChatGPT task force

13 APR 2023

The European Union’s data protection body formed a task force dedicated to issues around ChatGPT, a move designed to foster cooperation between national authorities and share detail on any enforcement action.

In a brief statement the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) announced the formation of the group, noting it would allow the “exchange of information” on possible moves by individual data protection authorities in the region.

Creation of the task force follows action by an authority in Italy, which banned OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform earlier this month.

Grievances raised by Italian regulator Garante surround allegations data rules had been breached by allowing users to view titles of conversations others were having with the chat bot.

It subsequently outlined a series of demands related to user privacy it wants to be met before allowing the generative AI service to recommence operations in the country.

Elsewhere, earlier this week Reuters reported Spain’s data protection authority had asked EDPB members to discuss potential privacy implications of ChatGPT at its next meeting.

The EDPB is an independent body which, it says, promotes cooperation between European data regulators. It is primarily focused on the application of the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and consistent data privacy rules across the economic block.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Italy opens door to lift ChatGPT ban

Copilot, la apuesta de Microsoft por la IA en las aplicaciones
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association