EU privacy body forms ChatGPT task force

The European Union’s data protection body formed a task force dedicated to issues around ChatGPT, a move designed to foster cooperation between national authorities and share detail on any enforcement action.

In a brief statement the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) announced the formation of the group, noting it would allow the “exchange of information” on possible moves by individual data protection authorities in the region.

Creation of the task force follows action by an authority in Italy, which banned OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform earlier this month.

Grievances raised by Italian regulator Garante surround allegations data rules had been breached by allowing users to view titles of conversations others were having with the chat bot.

It subsequently outlined a series of demands related to user privacy it wants to be met before allowing the generative AI service to recommence operations in the country.

Elsewhere, earlier this week Reuters reported Spain’s data protection authority had asked EDPB members to discuss potential privacy implications of ChatGPT at its next meeting.

The EDPB is an independent body which, it says, promotes cooperation between European data regulators. It is primarily focused on the application of the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and consistent data privacy rules across the economic block.