 EU poised for crucial connected car vote - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EU poised for crucial connected car vote

08 APR 2019

Industry groups ramped pressure on European regulators to make a u-turn on plans to mandate Wi-Fi technology as the primary method of connecting vehicles, ahead of a key vote on the issue by the European Parliament’s transport committee.

The controversial proposal was announced by the European Commission in March and immediately drew the ire of industry groups.

At the time the GSMA slammed the decision to select ITS-G5 technology, which is based on 802.11p Wi-Fi standards, as risking “undercutting Europe’s 5G future” as the technology was “outdated”.

Ahead of a vote on the proposal by the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism later today (8 April), ETNO and the GSMA inked a letter to officials urging a change of direction.

In a statement, ETNO director of strategy and communications Alessandro Gropelli said engineers rather than regulators were best placed to select technologies, noting recent successful trials of cellular-based technologies from Audi, Ericsson and Qualcomm.

He called on the European Parliament and Council to take a “unique opportunity” to change the direction of the process, adding: “We must ensure that Europe’s automotive sector has the option of embracing also future-oriented technologies like 5G, if it wishes. Being stuck on the slow lane cannot be an option in today’s global markets.”

Even if the proposal passes today’s vote it must still go through the full European Parliament and European Council before becoming law.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

DT opens door to 5G security talks

EU adopts cybersecurity rules, flags China concerns

DT executive demands car industry pays its share

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association