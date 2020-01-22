 EU court brought into Deutsche Tel streaming probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EU court brought into Deutsche Tel streaming probe

22 JAN 2020

A German court assessing Deutsche Telekom’s under-fire video service StreamOn announced it would seek advice from the European Court of Justice to evaluate the legality of throttling bandwidth and geographic restrictions on such offers.

Details of the move from the Cologne Administrative Court, published in German publication Legal Tribune Online, follow long-running disputes about the offer, which provides zero-rated streaming on several of the operator’s tariffs.

Deutsche Telekom already found itself on the wrong side of a verdict by national regulator Bundesnetzagentur in 2017, which banned the company from limiting bandwidth on the streaming package and forcing it to extend availability across the European Union (EU) to adhere to roaming regulations.

The operator contested both decisions and subsequently lost an appeal in July 2019.

In a statement in its Q3 2019 financial report, Deutsche Telekom said the appeal decision meant it would stop “optimising” data traffic and make services available in the EU “for the time being”.

It, however, noted the Cologne Administrative Court would conduct a separate review into whether restricting bandwidth and geographical coverage would be compatible with EU laws on net neutrality.

Consumers signing-up to StreamOn are able to consume content from specific providers, comprising 261 music apps, 126 video platforms, 40 gaming companies and 11 social media and chat platforms without impacting their data allowances.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange rubbishes Deutsche Telekom merger talk

Court upholds repeal of US net neutrality rules

Officials renew US net neutrality push

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association