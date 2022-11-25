 EU buoyant on 5G take off - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

EU buoyant on 5G take off

25 NOV 2022
aviation

The European Commission (EC) detailed progress in delivering 5G coverage for in-flight connectivity and road transport, plans it stated would bolster the opportunities to provide innovative services across both sectors.

Rules covering the availability of previous generations of mobile technologies have been updated to cover 5G, enabling airlines to provide messaging, phone calls and data services comparable to ground-based options.

It stated in-flight 5G services will be provided through picocells, which will connect users and route calls, texts and data through satellite networks.

The EC has maintained regulation to reserve certain frequencies for mobile communications on aircraft since 2008.

Internal market Commissioner Thierry Breton noted “5G will enable innovative services for people and growth opportunities for European companies”.

“The sky is no longer a limit when it comes to possibilities offered by super-fast, high-capacity connectivity”.

In the US, the Federal Communications Commission has been reluctant to allow on-board connectivity, stating in 2020 there was strong opposition from the airline industry on national and safety security grounds.

The US telecoms and aviation industries have also recently been embroiled in a row over the use of C-Band spectrum in the country.

In road transport, the EC stated a decision on implementing 5G in the 5GHz bands would enable provision of Wi-Fi services in cars and buses, among others.

European Union member states are required to clear the spectrum no later than 30 June 2023.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Japan consortium claims 5G core breakthrough

KT, LG Uplus lose access to 28GHz band

Aviation sector calls for extension to US 5G limits

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association