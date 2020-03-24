 ETSI targets AR adoption boost with latest guideline - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ETSI targets AR adoption boost with latest guideline

24 MAR 2020

The European Telecommunications Standard Institute (ETSI) issued frameworks for AR designed to enable interoperability between components supplied by different providers, a feature it expects to encourage broader and faster adoption of the technology.

In a statement, the European Union-backed organisation described the new specifications as being key towards delivering interoperability of AR components, as it encourages the development of a multi-vendor ecosystem to benefit both industry and consumers.

ETSI noted businesses currently using AR applications tended to rely on a single provider. Using its standardised framework, it added, elements from a range of companies could be used, increasing the speed and scope of adoption.

A group of industry experts operating in its specialist AR group, formed in late 2017, created the standard. It defines architecture for hardware and software while also detailing elements related to real and virtual content.

“The functional architecture applies to both fully embedded AR systems and implementations spread over IP networks in a scalable manner with subfunctions,” it added.

“These subfunctions can either be deployed on the AR device or be provided via cloud technology.”

AR is frequently cited as one of the drivers for industrial applications which use 5G technology, covering everything from factory logistics to advanced remote healthcare.

Chair of the ETSI AR Framework group, Muriel Deschanel, said: “AR can be a real asset for many use cases in Industry 4.0 or in the medical sector. With the significant improvement to network performance brought by 5G, in particular in terms of bandwidth and latency, cloud services will become essential to a larger number of AR use cases”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EU pushes Apple to ditch Lightning cable

EU stuck on messaging app privacy rules

EU 5G risk assessment nears completion

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association