English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

ETNO, GSMA fear EU 5G roll-outs face derailment

03 MAY 2017

The European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO) and GSMA fear European legislators “have abandoned their ambitions for 5G roll-out” as the European Parliament and member states discuss amendments to the draft European Electronic Communications Code.

Last week it was reported a European Commission (EC) proposal to introduce 25-year minimum terms for spectrum licences is set to be disputed by a group of 15 member states.

Spectrum licence reform proposals are part of the draft Electronic Communications Code first announced by the EC in September 2016.

Some member states were concerned the award of long licences would leave regulators unable to respond to market developments, and hamper innovation because spectrum bands would be awarded for longer than the lifecycle of compatible technologies.

Key for investment
ETNO and the GSMA said spectrum measures in the code are one of the major pro-investment aspects of the telecoms reform, making them extremely relevant to the achievement of both Europe’s 5G objectives and of a European Gigabit Society.

“Our members are committed to achieving the 5G and gigabit society objectives, but Europe’s ambition needs to be mirrored in all the upcoming legislative choices,” the groups said in a joint statement.

“In particular, legislators should recognise the importance of greater predictability and licensing clarity as tools to incentivise continuous investment in mobile networks, vibrant innovation and competitive mobile markets,” the statement added.

The organisations believe several aspects of the EC proposal should be maintained or strengthened and called on the co-legislators to ensure greater certainty and predictability over future rights of use as well as predictability of all licensing conditions.

They also want legislators to support easier spectrum trading and leasing proposals, allow for a neutral approach in terms of general authorisations and spectrum sharing and ensure alignment with international rules in terms of interferences.

Other recommendations include encouraging greater consistency among member states in their approach to spectrum awards, and continuing to enable freedom to compete and differentiate through voluntary sharing under competition law, rather than introducing ex-ante regulatory measures.

Lise Fuhr, director general of ETNO, said: “The EU institutional debate risks delaying a major source of societal and economic growth. 5G is the essential platform to provide new services to consumers and businesses”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

T-Mobile slams rival 5G plans, promises “real” network

Verizon aims at “desperate” T-Mobile over 600MHz sale

Docomo details 5G strategy, schedules trials
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association