English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Etisalat mulls options for Nigeria business

13 MAR 2017

Etisalat is considering the sale of its stake in Etisalat Nigeria, but wants to clear-up its financial situation before making any moves, Reuters reported.

The business missed a repayment on $1.7 billion of loans, which were raised to fund its investments and operations. This was attributed to an economic downturn in the country, currency devaluation, and a shortage of US dollars on the country’s interbank market, Business Day said.

In the meantime, the Nigerian Communications Commission and Central Bank of Nigeria stepped in to prevent Etisalat Nigeria’s creditors taking over the business or placing it into receivership, agreeing “concrete actions that will bring all parties closest to a resolution”.

This included securing the “necessary oxygen” to enable the business to continue, with the regulator looking to protect both subscribers and potential investors in the country’s telecoms sector.

It was previously suggested that three Nigerian banks which were owed money were set to take over the operator.

UAE-based Etisalat owns 40 per cent of Etisalat Nigeria.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Etisalat bullish in face of new industry challenges

MTN Group anticipates 2016 loss, blames Nigeria fine

Nigeria comms minister urges caution in MTN probe

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association