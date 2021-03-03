 Ethiopia warns low bids may scupper mobile plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ethiopia warns low bids may scupper mobile plan

03 MAR 2021

A senior Ethiopian minister indicated the country could walk away from the process of allocating two new telecommunication licences if bidders failed to meet its valuation of the assets, Bloomberg reported.

Citing comments from Eyob Tekalign Tolina, State Minister in Ethiopia’s finance ministry, the news outlet said the level of its price expectation was the result of three independent valuations.

If this price is not met, he added the country would “have another look”. The figures involved were not disclosed.

The politician also confirmed international companies would not be able to build their own infrastructure, at least initially. Instead, new entrants must lease existing masts, a policy World Bank country director Ousmane Dione warned last month could hamper new entrants and, ultimately competition.

Tekalign Tolina added the country planned to provide a level playing field to the new competitors, though did not detail specific policies.

His comments come as bidders prepare their final applications for the two new licences on offer ahead of an extended deadline of 5 April.

Several international operator groups submitted initial expressions of interest and are likely to be among the principal contenders. These include MTN Group, Orange, Saudi Telecom Company, Etisalat and Global Partnership for Ethiopia, a consortium comprising Vodafone Group and its affiliates Safaricom and Vodacom.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ethio Telecom ups 4G play as competition looms

Ethiopia rubbishes Safaricom shortlist claims

World Bank urges level field for Ethiopia newcomers

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association