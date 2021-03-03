Ethiopia warns low bids may scupper mobile plan - Mobile World Live

A senior Ethiopian minister indicated the country could walk away from the process of allocating two new telecommunication licences if bidders failed to meet its valuation of the assets, Bloomberg reported.

Citing comments from Eyob Tekalign Tolina, State Minister in Ethiopia’s finance ministry, the news outlet said the level of its price expectation was the result of three independent valuations.

If this price is not met, he added the country would “have another look”. The figures involved were not disclosed.

The politician also confirmed international companies would not be able to build their own infrastructure, at least initially. Instead, new entrants must lease existing masts, a policy World Bank country director Ousmane Dione warned last month could hamper new entrants and, ultimately competition.

Tekalign Tolina added the country planned to provide a level playing field to the new competitors, though did not detail specific policies.

His comments come as bidders prepare their final applications for the two new licences on offer ahead of an extended deadline of 5 April.

Several international operator groups submitted initial expressions of interest and are likely to be among the principal contenders. These include MTN Group, Orange, Saudi Telecom Company, Etisalat and Global Partnership for Ethiopia, a consortium comprising Vodafone Group and its affiliates Safaricom and Vodacom.