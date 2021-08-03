Ethiopia to rekindle second mobile licence tender

Ethiopia was tipped to reopen the doors for bidders to compete for a second private mobile operating licence in the country this month, with new terms to include an option for the winner to add mobile money services to its portfolio.

Reuters cited government officials as saying the bidding process for a second new entrant will be reopened after a previous move resulted in offers priced below its expectations.

Balcha Reba, director general of the Ethiopian Communication Authority, told the news agency it made changes to its policy, including the option for mobile financial services, to boost the licence’s value.

Senior Adviser at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Brook Taye told Reuters authorities expected strong interest, including from companies which previously bid for a licence.

The International Finance Corporation is reportedly tasked with advising activities covering the issue of the licence.

Ethiopia started a bidding process for two mobile licences in November 2020, but ended up issuing only one to the Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE) consortium consisting of Safaricom, Vodacom Group, Vodafone Group, Sumitomo Corporation and CDC Group.

A bid by MTN Group was rejected.