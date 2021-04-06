 Ethiopia pushes new entrant deadline again - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ethiopia pushes new entrant deadline again

06 APR 2021

The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) once again extended the bidding deadline for two new operator licences, a move apparently in response to requests for more time to finalise offers in light of Covid-19 (coronavirus) market conditions.

In a brief statement made as its previous deadline (5 April) passed, the ECA said operators applying for one of the new licences had been given until 10am local time on 26 April to submit applications.

“Due to requests by bidders to have more time to finalise their offer in light of Covid market environment, ECA determined their question to be appropriate and the deadline for submission of bids for the two new Telecom Operator Licences is extended,” the authority said.

The move further pushes back the introduction of competition to incumbent, and current monopoly, Ethio Telecom. Measures around the pandemic have already slowed the process, with the deadline for submissions at the latest stage already extended once.

Bidders will comprise some of the dozen companies to have made initial expressions of interest to authorities in June 2020. Among those vying for a licence were Orange, Etisalat,  MTN Group, Saudi Telecom Company and a consortium comprising affiliates of Vodacom Group, Safaricom and Vodafone Group.

Although bullish statements have been made by a number of the contenders, last month a senior Ethiopian minister reportedly warned the country could walk away from the whole process if bidders failed to meet its valuation of the licences.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ethiopia warns low bids may scupper mobile plan

Ethio Telecom ups 4G play as competition looms

Ethiopia rubbishes Safaricom shortlist claims

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association