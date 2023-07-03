 Ethiopia pulls trigger on latest licence tender - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ethiopia pulls trigger on latest licence tender

03 JUL 2023

Ethiopia’s communications regulator launched a tender to issue a second private telecoms licence as it attempts to attract fresh investment and increase competition in the sector after Safaricom launched services in 2022.

The communications authority issued a Request for Qualifications notice (RFQ) inviting participants to get involved by filing expressions of interest by 15 September.

It opened a consultation to shape the process in November 2022.

A consortium run by Safaricom received Ethiopia’s first private mobile licence in 2021, launching nationwide service a year later.

The first tender was originally designed to find two new players, however an offer by MTN Group was rejected in favour of retendering.

In the new RFQ, the regulator explained there had been several positive developments in the sector since “the beginning of the liberalisation process”, including strong legal and regulatory frameworks for telecom and mobile financial services, along with availability of additional spectrum.

Safaricom’s entrance added to services offered by state-owned Ethio Telecom, which previously enjoyed a monopoly status.

As part of the regulator’s push to attract new funds, it is also looking to sell a 40 per cent stake in the incumbent.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ethiopia ups incumbent stake on offer to investors

Ethiopia moves to find third mobile operator

Ethiopia players conclude infrastructure sharing talks

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association