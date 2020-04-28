Ethiopia consults on telecoms licensing rules - Mobile World Live

The Ethiopian Communications Authority opened a two week consultation on proposed rules for licensing new entrants into the country’s telecoms sector, alongside related directives on consumer rights and dispute resolutions.

Interested parties have until 11 May to submit any comments on the three consultations opened today (28 April), with further draft rules related to the provision of fixed and mobile services set to be issued in the coming days.

The first batch of documents include methods for choosing successful applicants and length of licences.

Other documents set to be issued by the regulator cover service quality, interconnection, infrastructure sharing and obligations around universal access.

The authority consulted on the country’s plans to reform the communications sector in 2019 and had originally planned to issue licences to two new entrants during Q1 2020, alongside potentially offering outside investment in state-owned incumbent Ethio Telecom.

Although the original timeline slipped, the release of the latest consultations show plans are still progressing, while speculation continues to mount on which companies may throw their hats into the ring to secure licences.

Potential contenders include Safaricom and affiliate Vodacom Group, MTN Group, Orange and Econet Global.