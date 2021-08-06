 Ethiopia consortium set for mobile money boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ethiopia consortium set for mobile money boost

06 AUG 2021

The Safaricom-led company set to become Ethiopia’s first private operator was tipped to have its licence upgraded to include the provision of mobile money services when authorities complete the process of finding a second new entrant.

Citing comments from the director general of the Ethiopian Communications Authority Balcha Reba, newspaper Business Daily noted authorities planned to open bidding to find another new operator later this month.

The new licence will include permission to offer mobile financial services, though the one already awarded to the consortium including Vodafone Group, Vodacom and Safaricom didn’t.

Once the latest process is complete, he added, the winner of the first licence would be given the same privilege.

Ethiopia had planned to issue two licences during its original tender, however it turned down the only other confirmed application from MTN Group, which bid significantly less than its rival.

Speaking in the wake of its failed bid MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita said its original offer had been adjusted to take into account its inability to offer mobile money services and raised the possibility it may reapply.

However, Bloomberg reported yesterday (5 August) the operator was unlikely to rekindle its interest due to the political situation in the country.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ethiopia to rekindle second mobile licence tender

Ethiopia new entrant clears Safaricom shareholders

Vodafone recupera terreno gracias a los progresos en Europa y África
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association