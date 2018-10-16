English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

eSIM operator Truphone snags cash to boost growth

16 OCT 2018

UK-based service provider Truphone received a fresh infusion of £54 million to scale its eSIM offerings for smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, after securing a high-profile deal with Apple in September.

The cash haul includes £18 million in unconditional funding to speed delivery of its products and an additional £36 million of conditional funding, the terms of which were not disclosed.

Truphone notably teamed up with Apple in 2017 to incorporate its eSIM technology on the vendor’s iPads. Last month, it extended the deal to offer eSIM data plans for Apple’s refreshed iPhone line up, making it one of a handful of providers to offer plans for the device’s digital eSIM.

In September, the company also inked an agreement with chip company Synopsys to use Truphone’s eSIM software in its tRoot IoT module, and licensed its remote eSIM provisioning platform to SIM manufacturer Workz Group.

The funding builds on the £255 million Truphone raised from existing shareholders in October 2017 to clear debt and fund a push into IoT devices.

The company was awarded GSMA accreditation for its eSIM subscription management solution in May, and in June released to open source an implementation of the eSIM Local Profile Assistant function to enable the technology for Android devices.

ABI Research recently tipped the market for eSIM-equipped smartphones to reach 420 million units annually by 2022.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association