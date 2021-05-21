 Ericsson Volvo trial 5G car connectivity
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson, Volvo handoff cars between 5G networks

21 MAY 2021

Ericsson and Volvo Cars hailed key progress towards delivering 5G connectivity in vehicles after a trial in which they passed cars off from one compatible network to another.

In a trial at a Swedish race track, moving vehicles were handed off between a pair of 5G networks. The technology was used to provide up-to-date HD maps to drivers, with edge computing employed to provide contextual information about the destination or environment around the vehicle.

The handoff could prove a key step towards enabling cross-border connectivity in vehicles, a feature tipped as critical to the success and safety of 5G in the global automotive manufacturing sector.

“Sharing an updated map with other cars is a latency-sensitive task and requires high network performance within and across multiple networks”, said Mikael Prytz, Ericsson research director in business area Networks.

Ericsson added for 5G vehicles to realise their potential, autonomous and connected cars will need to behave as clusters rather than individual units.

The test Ericsson conducted with Volvo was part of 5GCroCo, a European Union-funded project to trial the next-generation technology in a corridor connecting France, Germany and Luxembourg.

Ericsson is also active in the 5G Automotive Association and the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium, a cross-industry association working to build the connected car ecosystem.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Ericsson eyes Industry 4.0 safety in 5G tie-up

Ericsson pushes cloud BSS with AWS

Ericsson invita a las operadoras a promover el valor de la 5G
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association