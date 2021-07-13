 Ericsson, Vodafone set for Spanish SA 5G move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson, Vodafone set for Spanish SA 5G move

13 JUL 2021

Vodafone Spain and Ericsson revealed plans for a trial of a standalone (SA) 5G core, a move the vendor claimed as a market first expected to enable new use cases for the latest network technology.

The deal involves Vodafone’s Spanish unit using an Ericsson dual-mode core to test new use cases for 5G technology in the market, the vendor stated.

Ericsson added it would supply a multi-access, cloud-native platform which will support the latest network technology alongside previous generations.

It claimed the deployment was “the first pre-commercial” SA 5G core network in Spain.

The agreement is the latest made by one of Vodafone Group’s divisions with the vendor, as the operator makes moves to rollout SA 5G. Other agreements include a commercial deployment in a number of German cities.

Vodafone Spain network director Julia Velasco said the trial was “a critical step towards delivering the full potential of 5G service, as well as being crucial in enabling new and innovative use cases”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson lamenta el retraso de Europa en 5G

Ericsson laments continued European 5G lag

Millicom invertirá 135 millones de dólares en modernizar sus redes
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association