 Ericsson ups UK presence, announces 5G hub - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson ups UK presence, announces 5G hub

15 DEC 2020

Ericsson unveiled plans for a 5G centre of excellence and an increase in its UK workforce, a move it hailed as a response to increased demand for its products from the country’s four operators.

The vendor noted rollout of its 5G equipment would create 800 jobs in the country by 2022, with 250 of these direct employees. Roles will cover engineering, project management and field operations as it conducts a mass upgrade of existing mobile sites to deliver 5G connectivity.

Alongside the increase in its employees, the company plans to host a 5G Centre of Excellence in one of its existing UK facilities, providing training in the technology to a range of engineers and professionals.

The most recent figures from the company show it had just over 2,500 employees in the UK at end-2019.

Its increased investment in the country follows a number of new deals announced with local operators this year as authorities clamped down, and eventually banned use of equipment from rival Huawei.

Although effectively pushing operators towards the other two major options of Nokia and Ericsson in the short-term, the UK is actively trying to encourage new players into operator supply chains and plans to help develop an open ecosystem.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson launches legal action on Samsung

Ericsson chief sounds 5G fragmentation warning

Ericsson, TIM y Qualcomm anuncian récord en acceso inalámbrico fijo
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association