Ericsson turns to AI for managed services boost - Mobile World Live

Ericsson launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based managed services platform for operators, which it said reimagines functions covering IT operations, network design and optimisation, and app development and maintenance.

In a statement, Peter Laurin, SVP and head of managed services, said: “Networks are quickly becoming significantly more complex to operate as we introduce IoT and 5G at scale, and virtualise core networks, while aiming to enhance user experience at the same time.”

Ericsson’s platform is intended to “fundamentally change our way of operating networks from reactive to proactive, leveraging data, automation and artificial intelligence”, he continued.

For its managed services customers, this will enable a shift from operations being “network centric to user-experience centric”.

The Ericsson Operations Engine has three building blocks: a service-centric business model based on business outcomes, said to enable service providers to target improved customer experiences, revenue growth and efficiency; end-to-end capabilities, with AI-based design, planning and optimisation, data-driven operations, dynamic deployment, applications development and collaborative innovation; and “best-in-class” tools and processes using data, AI and automation.

Industry movement

Ericsson is not the only vendor looking to AI to transform service provider operations in the face of growing complexity and architectural transformations in networks, driven by the adoption of virtualised and cloud technologies, with 5G and IoT creating the need to support a wide range of services with different user requirements.

Huawei, in particular, has been vocal in its support for AI to transform operations. In particular, it noted the growing number of parameters that need to be configured to deliver services to consumers, which will only grow as 5G becomes more widespread, highlighting the need for automation to reduce the need for human intervention.

Operators are also seeing the potential of AI in areas including customer experience improvement. Telefonica, for example, is working with Nokia to use AI and machine learning to optimise its customer-facing operations.