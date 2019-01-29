 Ericsson turns to AI for managed services boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson turns to AI for managed services boost

29 JAN 2019

Ericsson launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based managed services platform for operators, which it said reimagines functions covering IT operations, network design and optimisation, and app development and maintenance.

In a statement, Peter Laurin, SVP and head of managed services, said: “Networks are quickly becoming significantly more complex to operate as we introduce IoT and 5G at scale, and virtualise core networks, while aiming to enhance user experience at the same time.”

Ericsson’s platform is intended to “fundamentally change our way of operating networks from reactive to proactive, leveraging data, automation and artificial intelligence”, he continued.

For its managed services customers, this will enable a shift from operations being “network centric to user-experience centric”.

The Ericsson Operations Engine has three building blocks: a service-centric business model based on business outcomes, said to enable service providers to target improved customer experiences, revenue growth and efficiency; end-to-end capabilities, with AI-based design, planning and optimisation, data-driven operations, dynamic deployment, applications development and collaborative innovation; and “best-in-class” tools and processes using data, AI and automation.

Industry movement
Ericsson is not the only vendor looking to AI to transform service provider operations in the face of growing complexity and architectural transformations in networks, driven by the adoption of virtualised and cloud technologies, with 5G and IoT creating the need to support a wide range of services with different user requirements.

Huawei, in particular, has been vocal in its support for AI to transform operations. In particular, it noted the growing number of parameters that need to be configured to deliver services to consumers, which will only grow as 5G becomes more widespread, highlighting the need for automation to reduce the need for human intervention.

Operators are also seeing the potential of AI in areas including customer experience improvement. Telefonica, for example, is working with Nokia to use AI and machine learning to optimise its customer-facing operations.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Ericsson turnaround efforts yield results

Ericsson CEO warns on Huawei uncertainty

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association