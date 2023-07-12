Ericsson turns on solar-powered 5G site in US

Ericsson acitivated a solar-powered 5G site in the US to showcase its capability to provide renewable energy for mobile operators.

The vendor stated it powered the 5G site for up to 24 hours using solar power complemented by Lithium-ion batteries in a proof-of-concept of hybrid energy management involving an Ericsson mid-band Massive MIMO radio configuration, a controller for hybrid energy operation and RAN processor.

Ericsson stated the site features advanced capabilities including load shifting, peak shaving and demand response to either use or charge the batteries as required.

It argued the capabilities could create multiple daily powering cycles, in turn boosting efficiency by responding to changes in electricity prices.

Operators could potentially also sell unused electricity back to utility companies.

Ericsson pitched its hybrid energy management platform as a means for operators to cut their carbon footprints by reducing or eliminating the need for diesel generators.

A second phase will explore additional green energy sources including hydrogen-based generators, along with using a battery saver technique which enables operators to turn off specific radio frequencies to reduce energy consumption.