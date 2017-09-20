English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson tips network slicing to drive 5G services

20 SEP 2017

Network slicing technology will allow operators to support technologies including robotics, IoT and industrial automation without incurring huge costs, Ericsson’s Head of Architecture and Solutions Jan Haglund believes.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, Haglund highlighted the potential of the new network management technique to accelerate the deployment of new services operators will be expected to support with the advent of 5G.

Network slicing enables several operations with different requirements to be hosted on one physical infrastructure platform by segmenting available resources.

Ericsson is set to commercially introduce its network slicing solution in 2018, sold partly as a tool to help operators expand into new segments on the launch of 5G, although it can also be applied to 4G architecture.

Haglund said if operators continue to operate their existing network models without segmentation there is a risk some players will be hampered in their abilities to quickly support new innovations.

“If you stay in the current model there is a risk you become too slow and you may miss some of those smaller opportunities you want to grab,” he said. “If you use network slicing you can test the market and scale as that market grows. It provides more flexibility.”

“There is a big market that needs to be explored,” he added. “You need to be fast introducing new services and you need to do that with minimum expense. You also need to run networks in a way that doesn’t need a lot of manpower so automation becomes very important.”

“It lowers the threshold for new opportunities, you don’t have to build a new network for everything you provide if you do it logically through software.”

Haglund’s comments come as the vendor unveils a joint study with UK incumbent BT highlighting the economic benefits of network slicing.

It found the operator could potentially achieve a 35 per cent boost in revenue potential, based on 40 new services being deployed over one core network, with a 40 per cent fall in OPEX compared with using traditional network management techniques.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Former Ericsson exec Qureshi lands at Verizon

Ericsson files $180M insolvency case against RCom

5G set to enable new entertainment experiences
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association