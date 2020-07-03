Ericsson, TDC push dedicated 5G networks - Mobile World Live

Ericsson broadened its partnership with Danish operator TDC through a deal to deploy a dedicated 5G network for water supplier Grundfos, in a move showcasing the technology’s industrial use cases.

The vendor was announced as a 5G RAN and dual-mode core partner for TDC in March 2019: it stated it had agreed a proof of concept partnership to replace wired connections with a dedicated wireless 5G network at one of Grundfos’ plants in Denmark.

Ericsson explained the deployment is part of Grundfos’ ambitions to “be an Industry 4.0 pioneer”, and by using 5G the company hopes to benefit from automation productivity, scalability increases and efficiency gains in its pump and water business.

The partnership will combine TDC’s mobile network and Ericsson’s technology, and has scope for the pair to broaden the ecosystem of partnerships among Danish industries, business and research.

For Ericsson, the move gives it another example of broadening 5G use cases and providing dedicated networks for different enterprises.

The company made a big push around its managed services division and said in June it was hopeful of further take-up as operators look to integrate 5G technologies, develop factories and push the technology towards industry.

Fredrik Ostbye, group VP and head of Future Lab at Grundfos said by “introducing 5G at one of our plants, we set out to investigate new opportunities in industrial production”.