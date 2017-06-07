English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Ericsson takes centre stage in 5G, V2X car consortium

07 JUN 2017

Ericsson will lead a consortium of companies charged with developing 5G technology for connected vehicles, in the second phase of the EU-backed 5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership (5G-PPP).

Dubbed the European 5GCAR Project, the initiative involves 14 partners including Orange, Nokia, Huawei and Volvo Cars, with the aim of developing vehicle-to-everything (V2X) network connectivity which the vendor stated represents a “significant step towards connected vehicles”.

The 5GCAR programme is one of 21 new projects retained out of a total of 101 proposed as part of phase two of 5G-PPP, which was initiated by the European Commission, industry manufacturers, telecoms operators, service providers, SMEs and researchers in December 2013.

Ericsson said the EU allocated a budget of €154 million for innovative projects such as 5GCAR in different vertical sectors.

The consortium will be eligible for funding to extend testing and ensure safe deployment of connected vehicles by 2020, when 5G is widely expected to launch.

Franck Bouetard, head of Ericsson France, said the funding represents a “major step” towards developing the network in time for 2020.

“Having such projects in Europe is key in this worldwide race, as it will secure additional business and employment in the continent in the future,” he added.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EU 5G criticism mounts as industry groups speak out

Blog: Can connected health be the lifeblood of 5G?

Ericsson must deliver on potential, new investor warns

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association