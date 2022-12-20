Ericsson sets up framework for green investment

Ericsson established a green framework to promote and enable financial investment in energy efficient technologies such as 4G, 5G and future 6G networks, as part of the vendor’s wider push around sustainability.

In a press release, Ericsson explained the Green Financing Framework will enable it to issue green bonds and other green financing instruments, with proceeds allocated exclusively to investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Developed in accordance with the 2021 Green Bond Principles (GBP), established by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), Ericsson also worked with Cicero Shades of Green, a Norway-based institute for climate research and a provider of assessments related to green and sustainable financing.

Carl Mellander, Ericsson CFO, said the framework is part of its overall ambition in sustainable finance and complements existing tools such as its sustainability linked Revolving Credit Facility.

He explained proceeds raised will include capex and R&D investments to enhance energy performance in existing 4G and 5G networks as well as future 6G solutions.

“Extending our leadership in energy efficiency is a key priority for Ericsson and of strategic importance for our operator customers,” he added.

Also commenting, Heather Johnson, VP of sustainability and corporate responsibility, said the development and deployment of energy-efficient technology supporting the net zero ambitions enables digital and green transition across industries and society.

Major operators, including Verizon, Orange and Telefonica, have all released green bonds in recent times as the industry significantly steps up its sustainability push.